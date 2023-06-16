Two men who died in boating incident near Bayfield identified

Photos of John Vanderhaar (left) and Cody Bunn (right) from Arbor Memorial. Photos of John Vanderhaar (left) and Cody Bunn (right) from Arbor Memorial.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver