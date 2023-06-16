Two men who died in boating incident near Bayfield identified

A community is in mourning after the deaths of two men just north of Bayfield.

On Saturday, emergency responders were called to a beach front address around 2:20 p.m. for a boater in distress.

The man had been brought ashore and despite efforts to revive the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has now been identified as 32-year-old Cody Bunn of Bluewater.

While assisting with the rescue efforts, a 47-year-old volunteer firefighter experienced a medical emergency and was taken to the Goderich hospital.

John Vanderhaar, also from Bluewater, was pronounced dead in hospital.

OPP say the causes of both their deaths have yet to be determined.