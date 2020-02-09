KITCHENER -- Two men who were injured in a shooting in Brantford this weekend are still in hospital.

Three people were taken to hospital as a result of the incident, but one, a 42-year-old man, has since died from his injuries.

His death marks Brantford's first homicide of 2020.

On Sunday, police said the two who were still in hospital are in their 20s.

The shooting happened at around 5:50 a.m. Saturday at a motel on Colborne Street East.

The area around the hotel is expected to stay closed for some time while the Brantford Police Service investigates.

Officials say that they do not believe the shooting was random.

The BPS says it will provide another update on Monday.