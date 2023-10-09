Kitchener

    • Two London residents arrested in Cambridge amid stolen vehicle investigation

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

    Police arrested two people in Cambridge in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation in London.

    According to Waterloo regional police, the arrest happened Sunday around 6 p.m., in the area of Hespeler Road and Pinebush Road.

    Police say the two individuals were in possession of a vehicle that was reported stolen in London on Oct. 4.

    Officers also seized over 70 grams of suspected fentanyl.

    A 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from London, were charged with the following:

    • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
    • Possession of an identity document (four counts)
    • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

    Police say the man was also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

