Two injured in crash north of Guelph
A crash at Wellington Road 124 at Fourth Line, just north of Guelph, on April 17, 2023. (Courtesy: OPP)
Two people were taken to hospital Monday after a two-car collision just outside of Rockwood.
Wellington County OPP tweeted about the crash on Wellington Road 124 at Fourth Line just after 2 p.m.
They said one of the drivers failed to stop at a stop sign.
They also tweeted three photos.
One showed a vehicle with its passenger-side doors torn off and up against a home. Another showed a second vehicle with significant front-end damage.
The final photo was of an Ornge Air Ambulance helicopter on the road.
OPP said one person was taken to a local trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries, while a driver was transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.
As of just after 2 p.m., Wellington Road 124 was expected to reopen shortly.