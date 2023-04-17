Two people were taken to hospital Monday after a two-car collision just outside of Rockwood.

Wellington County OPP tweeted about the crash on Wellington Road 124 at Fourth Line just after 2 p.m.

They said one of the drivers failed to stop at a stop sign.

They also tweeted three photos.

One showed a vehicle with its passenger-side doors torn off and up against a home. Another showed a second vehicle with significant front-end damage.

The final photo was of an Ornge Air Ambulance helicopter on the road.

OPP said one person was taken to a local trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries, while a driver was transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

As of just after 2 p.m., Wellington Road 124 was expected to reopen shortly.