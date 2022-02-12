Two injured in crash near Elmira

Two people were taken to hospital after a serious crash near Elmira on Saturday.

Waterloo regional police tweeted about the incident on Floradale Road just after 6 p.m., showing a picture of a single vehicle flipped upside down in a roadside ditch.

TSU officers on Floradale Road for serious collision. Roadway closed at Listowel Road for the next few hours.

Please remember to drive accordingly to road and weather conditions. @WRPSToday pic.twitter.com/qY5AP5ZGv4 — WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) February 12, 2022

A release from police on Monday said the 33-year-old man driving the vehicle, along with his 30-year-old female passenger, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which slid off the road and rolled.

Paramedics said the road was covered in ice when crews arrived to the scene and police warned motorist in the area to drive according to weather and road conditions.

Floradale Road was closed between Listowel Road and Line 85 while police investigated the scene.