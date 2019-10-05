

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Waterloo Regional Police and Durham Regional Police Service are investigating two reports of a noxious substance being sprayed in movie theatres on Friday.

The two incidents are believed to be related, according to police.

The first incident happened around 1 p.m. at Landmark Cinemas on Gateway Park Drive in Kitchener.

Police say a man entered a theatre during a screening of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and cut the movie screen, then sprayed people with what is believed to be bear spray.

A witness told CTV News that he was about to watch a movie when an employee ran to the front of the screen and told everyone to evacuate.

The second incident happened around 3 p.m. inside a movie theatre on Consumers Drive in Whitby.

Police say a man entered the theatre during a screening of the same movie, cut the movie screen and sprayed audience members with what they believe is bear spray.

The suspect is described as 25 to 30 years old with a thin build and a black beard.

Officials say he was wearing black pants, a black hooded sweater, light grey shoes and gold rimmed glasses.

There is no word on injuries.

Authorities have not released information on any charges.