

Dan Lauckner, CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener movie theatre was evacuated after someone allegedly sprayed pepper spray in the theatre.

Landmark Cinemas on Gateway Park Drive in Kitchener was evacuated just after 1:00 p.m.

A witness told CTV News that he was about to watch a movie when an employee ran to the front of the screen and told everyone to evacuate.

The witness spoke with an employee, who told him someone had released pepper spray in the building.

Police and ambulance are on scene. Fire officials were also there to ventilate the building.

"At this point, we can confirm that we were called to the cinema on Gateway Park Drive in Kitchener for reports of a noxious substance released in one of the theatres. The affected theatre has been cleared and we are on scene with other emergency services," said WRPS Const. Andre Johnson.

No word on any injuries or suspects. It's not yet known if any charges will be laid.

More to come..