    • Two Guelph women arrested after stolen clothing and mail found in home

    An undated stock photo of envelopes (Lum3n/Pexels). An undated stock photo of envelopes (Lum3n/Pexels).
    Two women are facing multiple charges after stolen clothing and mail were recovered in Guelph.

    A Guelph Police Service investigation began earlier this month. Officers looked into several people allegedly involved in property and drug offences.

    On Wednesday morning, police completed a search warrant at a home near Silvercreek Parkway North and Greengate Road. They said they found stolen clothing, mail and a credit card.

    A 38-year-old Guelph woman is charged with possession of stolen property, possession of stolen mail, theft under $5,000, five counts of unauthorized use of a credit card and failing to comply with an undertaking.

    A 41-year-old Guelph woman is charged with possession of stolen property and possession of stolen mail.

    The investigation is ongoing.

