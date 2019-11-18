

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Fire crews were kept busy in the Heritage Park neighbourhood with two calls coming about half an hour apart.

First responders were initially called to 35 Confederation Drive in Kitchener around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Fire officials say a small kitchen fire resulted in one person being displaced and taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Damage is estimated at $30,000.

Emergency crews then recieved a call about half an hour later at 364 Carson Drive, a two-minute walk from the scene on Confederation Drive.

Kitchener Fire says a laundry room fire resulted in five people being displaced and one taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Damage is estimated at $40,000.