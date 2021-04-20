KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police say that two firefighters were assaulted after responding to fire at a modular home community in Listowel on Monday evening.

Just after 8:30 p.m., officers in Perth County along with firefighters from North Perth and Minto were called to a residential fire on Perth Line 86 between 157 and Tremaine Ave S.

When fire crews arrived at the modular home community, police allege that two firefighters were assaulted by a person at the scene.

A 50-year-old resident of North Perth has been arrested and charged with assault.

Provincial police say one home was fully engulfed with flames and at least two others were damaged. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been consulted and is assisting with the investigation.