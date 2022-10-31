Two dead, five others taken to hospital after Hwy 401 crash

Two people are dead and five others have been transported to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Ayr, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have shut down a 17 km stretch of the highway’s eastbound lanes. Investigators and reconstructionists are on scene.

In a tweet at 11:19 a.m. Monday, OPP said officers were at the scene of a crash west of Trussler Road near Ayr, Ont.

All eastbound traffic is being rerouted onto Oxford Road 29 with a detour to Cedar Creek Road.

In an update at 1:57 p.m., OPP said two people were pronounced dead and one other was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Four other people were taken to hospital with serious and minor injuries.

UPDATE: OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team on scene to assist with this now fatal collision investigation. OPP asking everyone to be patient, updates to follow^pc pic.twitter.com/I087vAs7yy — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 31, 2022

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and anybody who’s been affected,” Const. Patti Cote said in a video posted to Twitter.

As of 2 p.m., the highway was expected to remain closed for several more hours.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.