Two dead after collision in North Dumfries

Two people were killed Thursday in a fatal collision in North Dumfries Township, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

At around 12:30 p.m., emergency services responded to the area of Shellard Road and Old Beverly Road after receiving multiple reports of a crash.

Police said the collision was between a dump truck and a car.

Police said the driver and passenger of the car were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The roads are expected to be closed in the area for the next several hours for an investigation.

“It’s a rural area, however, it is a thorough fair between our region and the city of Hamilton, so traffic has been rerouted around the intersection as the investigation will take some time,” said WRPS Staff Sgt. Scott Griffiths.

According to police, paramedics attempted life-saving efforts on the passenger and driver of the car but were unsuccessful.

“With all major fatality investigations it is a significant investment in time so there’s going to be closures in that area for a significant amount of time and we anticipate that perhaps by later this evening the roads will be reopened,” said Griffiths.

Anyone with information or who may have dash-cam video is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 8856. To submit anonymous tips, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.