KITCHENER -- Wellington County OPP are hoping the public can help them identify the driver of a pickup truck that was allegedly involved in a road rage incident just east of Guelph.

It happened on Watson Road, near Arkell Road, around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Police have not yet released details about what happened, but say two cyclists were injured and their bikes were damaged.

The driver is described as a man, between 25 to 35-years-old, with fair skin and brown hair.

His height could range from 5’8 to 5’10.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.