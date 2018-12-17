

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating two crashes in New Hamburg that happened within minutes of each other Monday night.

The first crash on Highway 7/8 sent four people, including two children, to hospital.

Police say one of the vehicles was trying to make a left-hand turn around 5 p.m., while another vehicle was going through the intersection at Hamilton Road.

A man and his two children, aged 9 and 6, were inside the car.

The father was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

The children were not seriously hurt.

The driver of the van was also taken to Grand River Hospital with minor injuries.

At the same time there was also a second crash on Highway 7/8 near Nafziger Road.

Five vehicles were involved and a sixth was damaged by debris.

Three people were taken to hospital.

Police say one of them had injuries to their head while the other two were not seriously hurt.

No word yet on charges in either crash.

The highway was closed in both directions for several hours while police investigated.