Two cars stolen while left running in Guelph

Guelph police are warning drivers not to leave running vehicles unattended after two cars were stolen in different parts of the city Friday night.

The first incident happened around 8:45 p.m. at a business on Silvercreek Parkway North. Police say when a delivery driver went inside to pick up an order, a man who was waiting in front got in the white 2010 Kia Rondo and took off.

Ninety minutes later, a woman called police to report her white 2015 Honda Civic had been stolen after she left it running outside a restaurant on Macdonell Street.

Police are asking anyone with information about either theft to contact them.