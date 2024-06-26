Two Brantford residents charged with accessing child pornography
Two people have been arrested after members of the Brantford Police Service received a tip through the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children.
Officers executed a search warrant at a Brantford address and seized multiple computers, cellphones and electronic devices.
Detectives with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit said they found evidence of child pornography on some of the devices.
A 22-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday. They have both been charged with accessing child pornography.
Lawyers looking for thousands of families owed money by Veterans Affairs
The suit was launched after the Office of the Veterans Ombud found the government had been improperly calculating the disability benefits and pensions of its clients starting in 2003.
WestJet to start cancelling flights as early as Thursday as mechanics prepare for possible job action
WestJet says it may start cancelling flights on Thursday as the airline faces a possible strike by its mechanics the day after.
Canada's youngest athlete at the Paris 2024 Olympics could be a 14-year-old skateboarder
Fay De Fazio Ebert, only 14 years old, was one of four athletes named to Canada's Olympic skateboarding group, as Canada Skateboard and the Canadian Olympic Committee revealed their choices on Wednesday.
Are car dealership employees linked to auto thefts in Canada? CTV News investigates
Data from Statistics Canada suggests that a vehicle is stolen every five minutes in the country. Now, police are investigating whether there's a connection between when and where a vehicle was last serviced, and the date it was stolen, they revealed to CTV National News.
He flipped off a trooper and got charged. Now Vermont is on the hook for US$175,000
Vermont has agreed to pay US$175,000 to settle a lawsuit on behalf of a man who was charged with a crime for giving a state trooper the middle finger in 2018, the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday.
London
-
Educational charity director charged with fraud
Laura Pethick was hired as the executive director of Foundation for Education Perth Huron in July of 2021. Three years later, she’s accused of defrauding the charity of thousands of dollars.
-
LHSC projects significant deficit this fiscal year
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) said they are facing “significant budget pressures” in a statement released on Wednesday. With a deficit of $78.1 million last fiscal year, this year’s projections are estimated to run up to $150 million.
-
Rare weather event brings high winds, toppling trees and hydro wires
Cleanup is underway around the city after a storm blew through the region on Tuesday afternoon. The areas in London hit hardest were north east London and Old North.
Windsor
-
Weather alerts in effect for region
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park, Western Elgin County, and Eastern Lambton County. Windsor-Essex is under a rainfall warning.
-
E.C. Row Expressway ramp at Dougall Avenue closed after truck rollover
Windsor police have closed the E.C. Row Expressway westbound off ramp at Dougall Avenue.
-
OPP release names in death investigation in Harrow
Essex County OPP have released the names of four family members in an ongoing death investigation in Harrow.
Barrie
-
Suspects impersonating police officers make traffic stop in New Tecumseth
Provincial police in New Tecumseth are investigating and warning the public after a report of two men posing as officers who conducted a traffic stop.
-
Hearing held for Barrie police officer facing 2nd misconduct allegation
A high-ranking Barrie Police Service officer facing a second count of discreditable conduct made her first appearance in a virtual Police Services Act hearing Wednesday morning.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Simcoe County
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Simcoe County as strong winds and heavy rain moves through the region.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Sudbury, Ont., Crown takes over criminal prosecution of Ontario’s Ministry of Labour
In court on Wednesday, Sudbury Crown attorney Kara Vakiparta moved to take over what had been the private prosecution of Ontario’s Ministry of Labour on a charge of criminal negligence causing death related to a 2006 mining fatality.
-
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Train Yards placed in receivership over owner's unpaid $39 million loan
One of Ottawa's largest shopping centres has been placed in receivership over an outstanding $39 million loan by the owner of the property. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice appointed Grant Thornton Limited as receiver and manager of the assets of Ottawa Train Yards on Industrial Avenue.
-
Man facing charges for allegedly threatening Ottawa Coun. Plante, police say
An Ottawa man is facing charges of uttering threats and harassment after allegedly making threats towards Ottawa-Vanier Coun. Stephanie Plante.
-
Man injured in afternoon Rideau Street assault
Ottawa police are investigating after a man was injured following an assault at the intersection of Rideau Street and King Edward Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
-
'Disturbing incident': Toronto police identify suspect who allegedly concealed dead body in Riverside apartment
Toronto police say a convicted sex offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant befriended a 'vulnerable individual' and concealed their dead body in a Riverside apartment last month.
-
Montreal
-
-
After teen's death on e-scooter, Montreal councillor reiterates street should be safer
Montreal's Bordeaux-Cartierville city councillor Effie Giannou is calling once again for Lachapelle Street to be made safer after a 14 year-old boy riding an electric scooter was fatally hit by a car on Monday evening.
-
Montreal peregrine falcon chicks take first flights into a world full of danger
This week, three falcon chicks named Hugo, Polo and Estebane started to spread their wings around the nest site on the 23rd floor of the Universite de Montreal tower, with hundreds of online viewers watching their every move.
Atlantic
-
Halifax icon who wore high heels with pride dies at 86
Harold Brenton Anderson, who wore high heels for decades in Halifax and loved to travel, has died.
-
Teacher charged with sexually assaulting student: N.S. RCMP
A teacher from Tatamagouche Regional Academy in Nova Scotia is facing multiple charges of sexual offences against a student.
-
New $1 coin honouring author of Anne of Green Gables entering circulation
The Royal Canadian Mint has revealed a new $1 coin honouring one of Atlantic Canada’s most prolific authors on what would be her 150th birthday.
Winnipeg
-
-
No charges for driver in 2023 Manitoba bus crash that killed 17 seniors: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP and Crown prosecutors will not lay charges against the driver of a bus involved in a crash with a semi-truck in 2023.
-
Metis musician and TV host Ray St. Germain, dubbed 'Winnipeg's Elvis,' dies at 83
Ray St. Germain, the singer-songwriter and television personality nicknamed "Winnipeg's Elvis" for his uncanny vocal likeness to the king of rock 'n' roll, has died.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Test water flowing through repaired Calgary pipe, full service days away
Water is flowing again in a massive Calgary pipe — test water. Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says work has started to fill the repaired pipe with water for testing.
-
Charges laid in violent Calgary kidnapping that saw victim restrained, assaulted
Calgary police have laid charges in a horrific and violent kidnapping last month.
-
WestJet to start cancelling flights as early as Thursday as mechanics prepare for possible job action
WestJet says it may start cancelling flights on Thursday as the airline faces a possible strike by its mechanics the day after.
Edmonton
-
Oilers stars McDavid, Draisaitl played through injuries in playoffs: coach
The head coach of the Edmonton Oilers says some of the team's top stars were playing through major injuries during their Stanley Cup playoff run.
-
Police investigating at 82 Avenue apartment building
Police taped off the entrance to an apartment building east of Whyte Avenue early Wednesday morning.
-
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for unprovoked attack with machete in Alberta: RCMP
Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for an unprovoked machete attack in eastern Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Child drowns after tube flips over in lake near Cranbrook, B.C.
An 11-year-old boy died after drowning in a lake in southeastern B.C. last weekend, according to authorities.
-
Video of suspect in synagogue arson released by Vancouver police
Vancouver police have released video of a suspect they believe set fire to the entrance of a synagogue last month.
-
Inmate serving 11 years for assault, sex offences dies in B.C. prison
An inmate who was two years into an 11-year, six-month sentence has died at a prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley.