Two Brantford residents charged with accessing child pornography

Two people have been arrested after members of the Brantford Police Service received a tip through the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children.

Officers executed a search warrant at a Brantford address and seized multiple computers, cellphones and electronic devices.

Detectives with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit said they found evidence of child pornography on some of the devices.

A 22-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday. They have both been charged with accessing child pornography.