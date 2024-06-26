KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Two Brantford residents charged with accessing child pornography

    Two people have been arrested after members of the Brantford Police Service received a tip through the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children.

    Officers executed a search warrant at a Brantford address and seized multiple computers, cellphones and electronic devices.

    Detectives with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit said they found evidence of child pornography on some of the devices.

    A 22-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday. They have both been charged with accessing child pornography.

