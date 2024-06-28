Police searching for driver involved in hit and run in Wilmot

KITCHENER
    Waterloo regional police are looking for a driver after construction fencing and a water line were damaged in Wilmot.

    Officers responded to reports of a driver driving along the sidewalk in the area of Snyder Road West and Livingston Boulevard on Thursday night around 10:50 p.m.

    The vehicle involved was described as a black Jeep Wrangler with a bike rack on the roof.

    Investigators believe the Jeep would have front-end damage.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.

