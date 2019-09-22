Featured
Two arrests in one day for man in Guelph
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, September 22, 2019 11:56AM EDT
A Quebec man has been arrested twice within the span of six hours by Guelph Police.
Officers first arrested the man for assault around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
He was later released from bail court just before 3 p.m. with conditions.
Police say they later found the man around 4:30 p.m. on Woodlawn Road breaching a condition he had just been released on. He was arrested once again.
The 41-year-old man has been charged with breach of recognizance.
He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.