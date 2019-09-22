

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A Quebec man has been arrested twice within the span of six hours by Guelph Police.

Officers first arrested the man for assault around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

He was later released from bail court just before 3 p.m. with conditions.

Police say they later found the man around 4:30 p.m. on Woodlawn Road breaching a condition he had just been released on. He was arrested once again.

The 41-year-old man has been charged with breach of recognizance.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.