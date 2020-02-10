KITCHENER -- Police in Brantford say they've arrested two people and are looking for two others in connection to a shooting at the Galaxy Motel in Brantford over the weekend.

The early-morning shooting left a 42-year-old man dead and two others, 25 and 26, in hospital.

On Monday afternoon, Brantford police announced that they had arrested two people in connection to this incident. They haven't been publicly identified.

Police say they're still looking to arrest two others on warrants.

The first is 35-year-old Roger Earl van Every.

Police say he is related to Linda van Every and Larry Reynolds, who were shot dead inside their Brantford home last year, but officials stress that this investigation isn't related to their deaths.

Van Every is described as an Indigenous man, five feet nine inches, about 170 lbs with dark hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of "13" on his upper right arm.

Police say he's charged with murder, two counts of attempt murder with a firearm, and conspiracy to commit murder.

The other wanted party is Shajjad Hossain Idrish, 22. He's described as a Middle Eastern male, five feet seven inches tall and about 125 lbs with dark hair and brown eyes.

He's charged with:

murder;

two counts of attempt murder;

conspiracy to commit murder;

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

unauthorized possession of a firearm;

using a firearm in the commission of an offence;

carrying a concealed weapon; and

careless use of a firearm.

Officials say both men may be in the Brantford or Hamilton areas.

They say that these individuals should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see them, police ask that you do not approach them, and instead call 911.