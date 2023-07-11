Turtle tunnels working to save wildlife in Waterloo region

Two tunnels installed in Waterloo region to help wildlife cross the street safely appear to be working.

The Region of Waterloo put the tunnels in along Roseville Road in North Dumfries after nearby residents voiced concerns about a lot of wildlife – particularly turtles – being injured or killed by vehicles.

“We were finding that there were actually hundreds of mortalities throughout the year of various different types of species from frogs, to turtles, and snakes,” Matthew Ropp, the project manager with the Region of Waterloo, said.

Snapping and painted turtles live in wetlands on either side of the road.

“The species in this area tend to move during the nesting season in the spring, and again later on throughout the year,” Ropp explained.

The tunnels are built under the road. Fencing channels turtles in the right direction and keeps them from crossing the busy street.

So far, it’s working.

“The mortalities in this area have reduced by almost 79 per cent,” Ropp said.

Fencing funnels the turtles toward the tunnel that runs underground along Roseville Road. (Stefanie Davis/CTV Kitchener)

Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge, which acts as a hospital and rehabilitation centre for injured wildlife, is also noticing the difference the tunnels are making.

“We’re seeing a reduction, for sure, in injured turtles that we get from that particular location,” Chantal Theijn from the centre said. “But, we are still getting turtles.”

On average, Hobbitstee cares for about 500 turtles and thousands of eggs each year.

Theijn said that high number emphasizes the need for more wildlife crossings.

“I can name quite a few locations from which we frequently get turtles hit by cars,” Theijn said.

“Well-done and well-implemented turtle underpasses and turtle crossings are definitely high on my list.”

The Region of Waterloo says turtle mortalities are down by almost 79 per cent since the tunnels were installed. (Stefanie Davis/CTV Kitchener)

She said the cost to install them is typically the biggest hurdle, but added the cost of losing such a high number of turtles should be considered as well.

“What is the cost of these large number of turtles getting hit and killed? I mean, all eight species of turtles are currently listed on the endangered species list in Ontario,” she said.

“It’s predominantly breeding females in the month of June that get hit, so those females are on their way to or from laying eggs.”

She said preserving the species needs to be prioritized.

“We created the roads, we created the hazard, so I think as humans we are responsible for preventing collisions like that,” Theijn said.

Painted turtles, seen here in a stock photo, are one the species living in wetlands on either side of Roseville Road in North Dumfries Township. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The two tunnels installed by the Region of Waterloo cost $200,000 together, and one more is in the works.

“The region’s actually looking at installing a third crossing about a kilometre up [Roseville Road] in another area that’s been identified as having high mortality of wildlife,” Ropp said.

That tunnel still needs final approval before construction can begin.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU FIND A TURTLE ON THE ROAD

Parks Canada has these tips on what to do if you spot a turtle on the road.

Ensure you can safely pull over and exit your vehicle. Be aware of oncoming traffic. While it’s important to help turtles, your safety – and that of other drivers – should take priority. Approach the turtle from behind and pick it up with two hands in the middle of the turtle’s shell like a hamburger. Use gloves if available. Never pick a turtle up by the tail. It can cause serious spinal injuries. Help the turtle cross the road in the direction it is facing, even if you think it looks like there is nicer habitat behind it. There is a reason the turtle is going that direction and if you bring it back to where it already was, it will just try to cross the road again. Make sure you take the turtle right off the shoulder of the road and into the ditch to make sure it is completely safe and far away from traffic. Always wash your hands thoroughly after handling a turtle. Turtles can carry bacteria that aren't harmful to them, but may cause issues for humans.

Parks Canada also has specific instructions on how to move a snapping turtle.