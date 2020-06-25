KITCHENER -- Six local artists are getting a chance to show off their skills and use the Kitchener streetscape as their canvas.

The city and the Downtown Kitchener BIA have teamed up to commission the artists to paint six murals along King Street’s sidewalks.

The paintings feature various outdoor scenes.

The creators say they hope the message of positivity shines through their work.

Artist Dominique Cing-Marsdelay worked carefully Wednesday, while painting a mural of white birds silhouetted in a soft blue background.

“It’s a different perspective to work on the flat,” says Cinq-Marsdelay in and interview with CTV News. “For people when they look down it is like they’re looking up into the sky and see all those birds flying.”

Turning the sidewalks into works of art is an attempt to draw people to the downtown, according to organizers.

“Each of the six artists came up with their own vision of what they wanted to do with their mural,” James Nye, the coordinator of the project, told CTV News in an interview. “Working along a general guideline of positivity, creativity, something fun that’s going to attract attention in downtown.”

The project is also a way to support local artists.

Organizers say the six murals should be finished by the weekend.

With reporting from Tyler Calver