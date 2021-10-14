Trussler Road reopened after transport truck hits light pole in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say Trussler Road has been reopened between New Dundee Road, Bridge Street and Roseville Road, after a transport truck knocked down a light pole Thursday evening.
The roads were closed for several hours due to downed power lines.
Officers were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m.
Police say the truck driver clipped the light pole on a right turn and has been charged.
The fallen light pole also had a traffic light attached to it.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton admitted to hospital
Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center's intensive care unit for a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream, his doctors told CNN on Thursday.
NEW | Canadian home prices have jumped 21.4 per cent since last year, survey finds
A new survey from the real estate firm Royal LePage shows that housing prices in Canada have jumped an astounding 21.4 per cent since this time last year.
Ontario launches vaccine verification app and QR codes for download
Ontario has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and it is now available for download.
Ottawa eyes charging airport security with vaccine verification for travellers
The federal government is mulling handing responsibility for verifying passengers' vaccination status to airport officers, rather than airlines -- which hope to skip the headache.
'I have not done anything wrong': Top military commander says he wants his job back
Canada's top military commander Admiral Art McDonald wants his job back, saying that he has 'been exonerated,' and remains a 'champion of culture change' within the Canadian Armed Forces.
Queen appears to show irritation at climate inaction
Queen Elizabeth II has appeared to criticize the global lack of action on climate change in comments caught on microphone.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: How to talk to your children about finances
It's important to start talking to your children about finances as early as possible, CTV's chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid shares how to broach the topic in her latest column on CTVNews.ca.
La Nina could bring forth cold and stormy winter to Canada, new forecast predicts
The climatological phenomenon known as La Nina has returned, and that means many Canadians can expect a cold and stormy winter, according to AccuWeather's latest winter forecast.
Nunavut declares emergency in Iqaluit, city receives first shipment of potable water
A state of emergency has been declared in Iqaluit after the city’s water was deemed undrinkable and potentially tainted with petroleum.
London
-
Ford to announce new details about Ontario’s vaccine certificate program
Doug Ford will make an announcement this morning regarding the provincial vaccine verification program.
-
Emergency crews cut away vehicle roof to free injured driver
First responders had to extricate a woman injured overnight after her vehicle crashed outside a building near downtown London.
-
Woman arrested following downtown London, Ont. machete attack
One person suffered minor injuries following an attack involving a machete in downtown London, Ont.
Windsor
-
Special weather statement issued for the region
A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
Double-vaccinated Canadians still need negative PCR test to return to Canada: Public Safety Minister
When the United States border reopens to double-vaccinated Canadians for non-essential travel in early November, the country is not requiring Canadians to get a PCR molecular test to cross, but Canadians will still need a negative test to re-enter their home country.
-
Stellantis announces mandatory vaccine policy for Windsor Assembly Plant employees
Windsor Assembly Plant employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a mandatory policy announced by Stellantis.
Barrie
-
Dozens of local hospital staff members, including nurses, on unpaid leave over vaccine policy
Forty-five staff members at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) face termination from Simcoe County's largest hospital because they are not double vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
'We need to fix it quickly,' Ontario's long-term care sector faces staffing crisis due to pandemic
Ontario's long-term care sector was devastated by thousands of deaths as COVID-19 ravaged homes, infecting the vulnerable residents inside.
-
'We don't like turning people away,' Restaurant owners want capacity limits removed
Restaurant owners across Simcoe County anxiously await news from Premier Doug Ford that would put them on an even playing field with large venues with no capacity limits.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins police aim to buy licence plate reader to identify suspended drivers on the road
Const. Chris Gauthier of the Timmins Police Service said he's noticing an upward trend in the number of suspended drivers on local roadways.
-
Northern Santa Claus parades not all returning in full capacity
Northern communities are already starting to plan their Santa Claus parades, but not all will return in their traditional formats.
-
Sudbury patient sick of virtual appointments
For Sudbury's Karen Haslam, going to the doctor is often a last resort. But with virtual medicine being used by doctors during the pandemic, she says she needs to see a doctor in person.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 15, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Friday, Oct. 15.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 15-17
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Expect a rainy weekend in Ottawa
Above seasonal temperatures continue in the capital but rain is expected throughout the weekend.
Toronto
-
Ford to announce new details about Ontario’s vaccine certificate program
Doug Ford will make an announcement this morning regarding the provincial vaccine verification program.
-
Ontario launches vaccine verification app and QR codes for download
Ontario has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and it is now available for download.
-
Sentencing hearing set for teen found guilty of sex assault at Toronto school
The teen found guilty of sexually assaulting another student at an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto is set to have a sentencing hearing today.
Montreal
-
Forged vaccine documents from Ontario prompt Quebec health ministry to adapt verification process for passports
Quebec’s ministry of health will make changes to its verification process for the COVID-19 passport after possibly hundreds of people were able to quite easily get their hands on faked passports online, CTV News has learned.
-
Vaccination passport required at Quebec health-care institutions starting today
As of this Friday, people aged 13 and over must present their vaccination passport in order to access several health and social services institutions in Quebec.
-
13-year-old girl in Saint-Armand, Que. has died after falling into a pit and getting trapped under a front-end loader
A 13-year-old girl in Saint-Armand, Que., has died after she fell inside a pit while operating a front-loader, CTV News has learned.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia introduces legislation prohibiting anti-vaccine protests near hospitals, pharmacies
Protests that block access to hospitals and other health-care facilities could soon be banned in Nova Scotia under newly proposed legislation.
-
Paying more at the pumps; gas prices rise across the Maritimes
Maritimers will be paying more at the pumps Friday morning after gas prices in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island increased by several cents per litre overnight Thursday.
-
New Brunswick reports two more COVID-19 deaths and 133 new cases
New Brunswick Public Health said Thursday afternoon that two more people have died as a result of COVID-19, raising the total of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 82.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg cab driver facing extortion, careless driving charges after woman dragged while trying to retrieve forgotten phone: police
A taxi driver has been charged after a Winnipeg woman said she was hurt while trying to retrieve her forgotten phone as the vehicle sped off while she clung onto an open passenger window from outside the vehicle.
-
Former hockey coach charged with historic sexual assaults found dead: Winnipeg police
A former hockey coach who was recently charged with historic sexual assaults has been found dead, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
NEW
NEW | Canadian home prices have jumped 21.4 per cent since last year, survey finds
A new survey from the real estate firm Royal LePage shows that housing prices in Canada have jumped an astounding 21.4 per cent since this time last year.
Calgary
-
Hinshaw apologizes to Alta. family upset death of boy with inoperable brain tumour reported 'another COVID case'
The family of a 14-year-old Alberta boy who recently died doesn’t want his nine-month cancer fight overlooked because he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before dying.
-
750 AHS employees seeking vaccination exemptions
AHS head Dr. Verna Yiu says roughly 750 of her staff are seeking exemptions from the service's vaccine requirements on medical and religious grounds.
-
City hall outsiders say they bring fresh perspective to mayoral race
Three mayoral candidates held a press conference at City Hall Thursday to remind voters that sometimes there's as much of an upside to being political outsiders as there is to being insiders.
Edmonton
-
Hinshaw apologizes to Alta. family upset death of boy with inoperable brain tumour reported 'another COVID case'
The family of a 14-year-old Alberta boy who recently died doesn’t want his nine-month cancer fight overlooked because he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before dying.
-
'I refuse': Beaumont bakery still cooking in defiance of AHS closure order
A Beaumont bakery owner says she’d rather lose her business than stick her nose into that of her customers.
-
'Another tragically high total': Alberta reports 30 deaths, 916 new COVID-19 cases
Alberta reported 916 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths from the disease at a pandemic update Thursday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Dozens dead, hundreds infected, but health authorities fight to conceal B.C. hospital outbreak findings
A CTV News investigation into COVID-19 outbreaks in hospitals in the Lower Mainland has resulted in scant information from health authorities, which have fought disclosure even though hundreds of patients and staff have contracted the virus in hospital and dozens have died as a result.
-
B.C. facility aims to make vehicle fuel from carbon pulled out of the atmosphere
The B.C. government, a First Nation in the Interior and a pair of Squamish-based companies are working together on a project that they say could revolutionize the transportation industry by all but eliminating its carbon dioxide emissions.
-
New 'circuit-breaker' restrictions announced for Northern B.C. as COVID-19 surge continues
B.C. health officials have announced a host of new, stricter regulations for residents of the eastern part of Northern Health.