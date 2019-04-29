

Big news is coming from one of the region’s largest manufacturers.

Reports say that Toyota in Cambridge is expected to add production of two new SUVs.

The announcement is expected to be made around 2 p.m. Monday.

With the prime minister expected for the announcement, it will likely be framed as a major win for Ontario’s auto sector. It's Trudeau's second time in Cambridge this month.

The province's automotive industry has seen a challenging few months with the closure of GM Oshawa and the shift cuts at Windsor’s Fiat Chrysler plant.

Those two changes affected about 4,000 jobs.

Reports indicate that a Lexus crossover—which has only ever been built in Japan—could be made here in Cambridge.

Another Lexus SUV already made here could see its production boosted, as well.

Last year, the federal and provincial governments announced $220 million in funding for the production of a hybrid RAV4.