

CTV Kitchener





All but one westbound lane of Highway 401 was blocked for most of the day Friday after a tractor-trailer left the highway and hit a tree.

The truck, which was carrying fully assembled car engines, crashed around 9:30 a.m. on a stretch of the 401 near Foldens Line, west of Woodstock.

According to the OPP, the driver had left the roadway for an unknown reason, then hit the tree. Its driver was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple tow trucks were used in an attempt to pull the truck out of the ditch and back onto the highway.

Two lanes of the highway were closed immediately after the collision, and remained closed as of 3:15 p.m., with traffic at a standstill as far back as Woodstock. Police said they would likely reopen around 5 p.m.