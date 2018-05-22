

CTV Kitchener





A two-vehicle collision caused significant traffic delays in Kitchener.

A car and truck collided at Fairway Road and the Highway 8 ramps around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The car received significant damage in the collision. Its driver’s door appeared to have been removed before the car was towed away.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was hurt in the crash.

An area around the intersection remained partially blocked as of 11 a.m.