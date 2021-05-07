KITCHENER -- Officials with the Region of Waterloo reported 26 enforcement actions for people not following COVID-19 guidelines, including court summonses for Trinity Bible Chapel and tickets for multiple private gatherings.

Regional Chair Karen Redman said 15 charges were issued between April 29 and May 5, while 11 others were from the previous reporting period.

Waterloo bylaw issued six summons to appear in court to Trinity Bible Chapel. Redman said one was for the church itself and the rest are for church elders for organizing a gathering. Fines will be determined by the courts.

Curves & Contours Body Sculpting received a summons for remaining open during the shutdown order. Redman said that fine will also be determined by the court.

Waterloo regional police issued three tickets for failing to comply and obstructing a person performing a duty in accordance with a continued order. Those tickets were for $880 each.

There were also multiple $880 tickets issued for private gatherings, including one in Cambridge, four in Kitchener and 10 in Waterloo.

Corporate security handed out a $240 ticket to someone at 143 Concession St., a housing property in Waterloo, for failing to wear a face covering.