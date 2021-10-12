Trial underway for teen facing second degree murder charge

The Waterloo Region courthouse in Kitchener is seen on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2015. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener) The Waterloo Region courthouse in Kitchener is seen on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2015. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver