

CTV Kitchener





The provincial government revealed its plan for cannabis legalization Monday.

Mayors of the tri-cities have expressed desire, or at least consideration, to allow private retailers in their cities.

Ontario will sell recreational cannabis through an online government agency called the Ontario Cannabis Store starting in the fall.

Finance Minister Vic Fideli said the provincial government will work together with municipalities to make their own decisions.

That means the opportunity to opt out of private retail within their boundaries if they so choose.

Mayor of Waterloo Dave Jaworsky said that the online availability means pot is inevitable, and the lost jobs are not worth saying no.

“It would be a shame to have a retail area not be able to create the jobs,” he said. “There’s home delivery throughout Ontario, so it simply makes sense to keep on with the program.”

Kitchener’s mayor, Barry Vrbanovic, echoed Jaworsky’s sentiments.

“Certainly from a personal perspective, I would like to see the City of Kitchener participate,” he said.

As for the fate of private marijuana retailers in Cambridge, Mayor Doug Craig said he would consult with his community before making a decision.

Municipalities will have until April 1 to prepare for private retail stores.