Tre Ford to start for Edmonton Elks in Canada Day game

The Edmonton Elks are counting on Tre Ford, the former University of Waterloo football star, to start Friday's game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The quarterback was picked eighth overall by the Elks in the 2022 CFL draft.

Ford has seen limited action this season but Friday's game will mark his first start for the team and the rookie is the first Canadian to start at quarterback for the Elks since 1968.

His former football coach at the University of Waterloo said it's rare to see a Canadian quarterback get a chance to start so early in his career.

"It's a great opportunity for him," said Chris Bertoia. "Nothing surprises me with Tre, and certainly this is a great opportunity for him and he has to seize the opportunity."

Ford, who is originally from Niagara Falls, was the first player in the school's history to win the Hec Crighton Trophy.

His twin brother Tyrell was also picked in the 2022 CFL draft. He was chosen 13th overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.