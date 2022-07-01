Tre Ford, former UW football star, makes first career CFL start with the Edmonton Elks

Tre Ford, the former University of Waterloo football star, made history at the Edmonton Elks game on Friday night.

The 24-year-old rookie not only made his first career start in the CFL, but he's also the first Canadian quarterback to start for the Elks since 1968.

The Elks trailed the Hamilton Tiger-Cats by 13 points early in the second half of the game, but Edmonton came back to beat the hometown team 29-25.

Ford, who grew up in Niagara Falls, had a lot of support in the crowd. His family, friends and former University of Waterloo teammates and coaches were in the stands to cheer him on.

"To come back to Hamilton and have all my family watching me get that first start and that first win has been fantastic," he said."I have room for improvement. I’m not going to complain because we did win. But I’m going to hit the film room to see what I can critique and where I can get better."

Ford rushed 61 yards on six carries Friday night, and completed 15 of 26 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown.

Chris Bertoia was Ford's former football coach at the University of Waterloo and was at Friday night's game in Hamilton. He told CTV News that it's rare to see a Canadian quarterback get a chance to start so early in his career.

"It's a great opportunity for him," said Bertoia. "Nothing surprises me with Tre, and certainly this is a great opportunity for him and he has to seize the opportunity."

Ford was the first player in the school's history to win the Hec Crighton Trophy which is awarded to the most outstanding Canadian university football player.

He was picked eighth overall by the Elks in the 2022 CFL draft.

Ford's twin brother Tyrell, who is also a former Waterloo Warrior, was chosen 13th overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

-- With files from The Canadian Press