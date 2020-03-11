KITCHENER -- As many families look to start packing their bags for March Break, Waterloo Region Public Health has issued some guidance around March Break travel.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board says it has received a letter from Public Health focused on March Break travel, which the board has sent to families.

In the letter, dated March 9, 2020, the health organization says that travellers who go to areas of the world with cases of COVID-19 should monitor their health for flu-like symptoms for two weeks.

These symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Should they develop, Public Health asks parents to contact them immediately.

Families who travel to Iran or to Hubei Province, China, are asked to stay home and avoid close contact with others, including others in their homes, for two weeks.

As for the development of symptoms, the advice is the same: contact Public Health immediately if you notice any of them.

The Catholic school board says it's established a special page on its website with links to important information and resources. These are provided in multiple languages.

Chief Managing Officer John Shewchuk says that the WCDSB Pandemic Plan, which was put in place in 2009, is in the final stages of a COVID-19 update.

The Waterloo Region District School Board, meanwhile, says any measures it would put in place would be at the direction of the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and Waterloo Region Public Health.

A spokesperson for the board says that it has also been sharing information on its website.