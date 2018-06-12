Featured
Transport truck crashes into Kitchener building
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 7:23AM EDT
One person was taken to hospital after a transport truck crashed into a building in Kitchener.
The collision happened on Trillium Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Police say the truck pulled out of a nearby business and was travelling slowly down Trillium Drive until it left the roadway and crashed into a building.
Police say the driver, a 61-year-old Brantford man, was taken to hospital in serious condition.
Police believe the driver suffered a medical emergency.
The transport truck and building received minor damage in the collision.