KITCHENER -- Waterloo’s longest serving mayor – and the first woman elected to the position – has died.

News of Marjorie Carroll’s passing was shared on Saturday evening by several local politicians, including current Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky and Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

Carroll served as mayor from 1977 to 1988.

Jaworsky told CTV News that Carroll was a “trailblazer” who “broke the glass ceiling”, and also has the distinction of running uncontested in three mayoralty elections.

“Marjorie’s style of leadership, along with her openness and accessibility, was greatly appreciated by staff,” Jaworsky added, saying Carroll was affectionately known as “Mrs. Waterloo”, often seen driving her sporty red and white car through the community.

Carroll served as mayor during some significant changes in Waterloo, Jaworsky said, from the development and expansion of a number of local subdivisions, to the preservation of historically and architecturally significant buildings.

She was also a nurse, whose contributions were recognized with the naming of a courtyard outside Waterloo City Centre, a birthing centre at Grand River Hospital, and a nursing lecture hall at Conestoga College.

Carroll was also awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee medal in 2013.

Jaworsky tells CTV News that Carroll’s family plans to share a formal obituary on Monday.