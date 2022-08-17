Trail to St. Jacobs Farmers' Market now open

A new way to get to the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market is now available to the public.

The Region of Waterloo unveiled the Market Trail on Wednesday.

The 1.5 km trail runs alongside train tracks and connects the LRT stop on Northfield Drive with Farmers Market Road.

The region first approved of the trail construction back in June 2021.

At the time, the City of Waterloo also approved a trail that will connect Parkside Drive with the regional trail. This will make it possible to cycle or walk all the way from Victoria Park to the farmers' market.

A grand opening ceremony for the Market Trail will be held at the Farmers Market Road end at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.