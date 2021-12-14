Traffic stop leads to arrests, seizure of weapons and drugs

KITCHENER -

Three people are facing various charges after a traffic stop in Brantford.

On Dec. 5, police officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area of Darling and Peel Street.

They conducted a traffic stop and determined that the 31-year-old man was a prohibited driver.

Officers arrested him for driving while under suspension, and discovered he had a butterfly knife in his possession.

During a search of the vehicle police found: suspected meth with an estimated street value of $663, suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $275, drug paraphernalia, a replica firearm, a loaded long rifle, ammunition and accessories for the gun, and body armor.

Police later determined that the man did not possess a gun license.

They also searched the 31-year-old's residence where they found: a loaded 12-guage shotgun, licence plates which had been reported stolen, brass knuckles, ammunition, and gun components.

The Brantford man is facing a total of 11 charges including: unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, and possession of a controlled substance.

Items seized as a result of a traffic stop in Brantford. (Courtesy: Brantford Police)

Two other people were charged in connection to the investigation.

They’re also facing multiple charges including: unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a restricted firearm, and possession of stolen goods.