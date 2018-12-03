

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating after a tractor trailer was reported stolen from Cambridge.

According to the Waterloo Regional Police Service, the vehicle was taken sometime between Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 4:40 a.m.

It had been parked in a parking lot on Holiday Inn Drive.

The cab is described as a white 18-wheel Freightliner Cascadia, and the trailer as a white and 53 feet long.

The word “Gregorie” was written on the sides.

It had been full of appliances at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.