KITCHENER -- Employees at Toyota’s Cambridge and Woodstock plants will go back to work the week of May 4th.

The company confirms to CTV News it intends to gradually resume North American manufacturing operations, and will follow the guidance of federal, provincial, and local health authorities closely.

In a statement, a spokesperson also says new protocols have been implemented at all North American plants to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Toyota first suspended production at its plants on March 23rd.

Three employees at the company’s Cambridge plant have tested positive for the virus.

On April 16th, the company confirmed a few hundred employees were asked to return to work.

Team leaders and maintenance staff were tasked with ensuring the facilities are functional and safe when production resumes.

They also worked to create new sanitary and safety protocols.