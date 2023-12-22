Toy Mountain collects nearly 5,000 toys

The totals are in! After several weeks of collecting and donating in the community and at CTV Kitchener’s studios, the holidays will be a little brighter thanks to your generosity.

Our 2023 Toy Mountain campaign collected approximately 4,575 toys and raised $15,210 for the Salvation Army to help ensure every child in Waterloo Region has a gift to open this holiday.

Those numbers don’t include the many donations that were dropped off at participating Canadian Tire stores over the past few weeks.

We capped off the campaign with a big party at our studio Wednesday. On Thursday morning, Salvation Army volunteers came to pack up the toys before taking them back to the Salvation Army Community Church on Tillsley Drive.

“We have so many children that we’re trying to meet that need for. So every gift makes a difference, no matter how big or small,” said Capt. Kelly Fifield with the Salvation Army.

Once back at the church, staff and volunteers will sort each item into age groups and categories.

They use a “shopping model” so parents can see what is on display and pick gifts, books and stocking stuffers for each child.

While our Toy Mountain campaign has officially wrapped up for another year, the Salvation Army says people can still drop off a toy at their community church at 75 Tillsley Dr.