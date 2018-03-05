

CTV Kitchener





Soccer players and fans came together in Kitchener on Sunday to help ensure one local team can take to the pitch this year.

The Grand River Fundraiser Cup aimed to collect $3,000 to help KW Syria United cover its registration fees and equipment costs to take part in the Grand River Soccer League – and more than met its goal.

“We thought it would be a great opportunity to help … our neighbours play the game we all live,” said Adrian Martin of the Grand River Union soccer supporters’ group, which organized the tournament.

KW Syria United is a soccer team made up of Syrian refugees and other newcomers from that country.

Sunday’s tournament at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute pitted KW Syria United against a team of Rohingya refugees and immigrants, and a team from the Grand River Union.

The Rohingya team won the tournament, but then presented the championship paddle to KW Syria United, calling them the “true champions” of the day.