

The Canadian Press





An online ticket resale site says tickets for the next Toronto Raptors game against the Golden State Warriors are a relative a bargain compared to Game One of the NBA Finals.

StubHub says the series is shaping up to be the most popular NBA final it's ever seen, with ticket sales through the site up 57 per cent from last year.

It says the most expensive ticket it sold for Thursday's Game One of the series went for $23,000

So far, tickets for Game Two on Sunday night are going for a mere $10,000.

Toronto leads the best of seven series 1-0.