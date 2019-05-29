Featured
Sports fan gets scammed trying to buy Raptors tickets online: police
Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka (9) and Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) double team Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during second half action in Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference final in Milwaukee on Thursday, May 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019 1:55PM EDT
If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.
That’s the message from regional police after they received a report that someone had been scammed out of $700 while trying to buy Raptors tickets online.
Police say the victim was on an online buy-and-sell site when they began discussions to buy some tickets to a finals game.
The victim then sent $700 to the seller but never received the tickets. They tried to get in touch with the seller several more times to no avail. That’s when they called police.
The WRPS says they’ve had several similar reports for sports and music events.
Police recommend that you only buy tickets from a reputable website or an official vendor, and to be careful if you do try to buy tickets second-hand as they could be fake or not exist at all.
The public is also advised never to provide private information online if it’s confidential.