

CTV Kitchener





If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

That’s the message from regional police after they received a report that someone had been scammed out of $700 while trying to buy Raptors tickets online.

Police say the victim was on an online buy-and-sell site when they began discussions to buy some tickets to a finals game.

The victim then sent $700 to the seller but never received the tickets. They tried to get in touch with the seller several more times to no avail. That’s when they called police.

The WRPS says they’ve had several similar reports for sports and music events.

Police recommend that you only buy tickets from a reputable website or an official vendor, and to be careful if you do try to buy tickets second-hand as they could be fake or not exist at all.

The public is also advised never to provide private information online if it’s confidential.