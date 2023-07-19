Toronto man arrested in Guelph with nearly $7,000 in stolen dental and hygiene products
A Toronto man is facing charges after Guelph police say he was arrested with thousands of dollars in dental supplies and hygiene products.
Police say the man may have been involved in other similar thefts across Ontario.
Officers were called to a theft at a business in on Woodlawn Road West in Guelph Tuesday afternoon.
When they arrived, the suspect was allegedly driving dangerously while trying to leave the area, but police were able to stop him.
One of the business’ employees told police the man had put approximately $700 worth of dental products into a bag that had been modified to prevent security tag detection.
Police say officers also found more than $6,700 of stolen product in two other bags.
The 34-year-old Toronto man has been charged with theft over $5,000 and dangerous driving.
