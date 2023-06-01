Toronto Argonauts play pre-season game at University of Guelph

The Toronto Argonauts took on the Ottawa Redblacks in an exhibition game Thursday night at the University of Guelph.

Alumni Stadium has hosted the Argos, the defending Grey Cup champions, two years in a row for training camp and preseason action.

Kick off for Thursday night’s game was 7 p.m.

A.J. runs it to the end zone for the first TD of the game 😤 pic.twitter.com/VCMuPfq3cc — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) June 1, 2023

At the end of the first quarter the Redblacks were ahead 14-10.

Ottawa extended their lead to 20-10 by halftime, and showed no signs of slowing down.

Byrd flies it home 🏡 pic.twitter.com/LlhK6Mc4Jk — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) June 2, 2023

The Argonauts finished the third quarter trailing Ottawa 27-17.

The final score was 34-23 for the Redblacks.

Three former University of Guelph Gryphons play for the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks. Defensive back Royce Metchie is on the Argos roster, while Eric Starczala and Alain Cimankinda play with the Redblacks.

Thursday’s game was the final preseason game for both Toronto and Ottawa.

The Argonauts will officially kick off regular season action on June 18 and face off against Hamilton at BMO Field.