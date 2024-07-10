KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Tornado damages wind turbine in Melancthon, Ont.

    A drone photo of a damaged wind turbine blade following an EF0 tornado in Melancthon, Ont. on June 22, 2024. (Courtesy: Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project) A drone photo of a damaged wind turbine blade following an EF0 tornado in Melancthon, Ont. on June 22, 2024. (Courtesy: Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project)
    Share

    A tornado uprooted trees and damaged a wind turbine as it blew through a community northwest of Orangeville.

    Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) has confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Melancthon on June 22.

    The NTP investigation revealed the tornado had an estimated maximum wind speed of 115 km/h and travelled proximately 1.37 km.

    No one was hurt but the blades of a wind turbine were damaged. The NTP report suggested the base of the turbine was also damaged when the blades hit the pedestal due to the force of the winds.

