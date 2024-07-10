Tornado damages wind turbine in Melancthon, Ont.

A tornado uprooted trees and damaged a wind turbine as it blew through a community northwest of Orangeville.

Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) has confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Melancthon on June 22.

The NTP investigation revealed the tornado had an estimated maximum wind speed of 115 km/h and travelled proximately 1.37 km.

No one was hurt but the blades of a wind turbine were damaged. The NTP report suggested the base of the turbine was also damaged when the blades hit the pedestal due to the force of the winds.