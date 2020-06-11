An EF1 tornado hit the Belmont area on Wednesday night, the Northern Tornadoes Project has determined.

The preliminary results from Thursday’s survey of the damage indicate the tornado had maximum winds of 150 km/h, an 18 km path, with a maximum path width of 250 metres.

David Sills, the Executive Director of the Northern Tornadoes Project, says that’s a significant track for a tornado on the weaker side of the scale.

The path of the tornado mainly went through fields, though a few barns were damaged.

There are no reports of anyone being hurt.

The tornado in Belmont is one of two confirmed tornados that hit southwestern Ontario during Wednesday night’s severe storms.

The first tornado was in Glencoe around 7:50 p.m., according to Environment Canada. Forty minutes later, at 8:30 p.m., a second tornado went through the Belmont area.

The Northern Tornadoes Project will be in Glencoe on Friday to survey the damage done there. That tornado is believed to be the weaker of the two.

“I’m expecting it to probably be an upper end EF0, but until we see the damage we really won’t know,” says Sills.

The team has also received reports of a possible tornado in the Brussels and Belfast area, which they are also investigating.

Anyone with information on damage is asked to submit a report online: