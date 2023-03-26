Top snowmobilers compete in Kitchener

Winter may be over, but there was still snow on the ground for hundreds of highflying snowmobilers at Chicopee Ski Resort this weekend.

The Kitchener ski hill welcomed top snowcross racers from Ontario and Quebec for the Royal Distributing Cup, hosted by the Canadian Snowcross Racing Association (CSRA).

“This weekend and next weekend things are getting a little more intense for the racers because they’re going for a national championship,” CRSA snowcross racing director Ken Avann said.

Ken Avann, director of CRSA snowcross racing, appears during an interview with CTV News. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)

With 24 divisions ranging from four year old kids to the pro open, some of the weekend’s competitors were just getting into the sport, while others have been pounding the powder for years.

Jake Wier has been on tour for more than a decade and is a two-time national champion. After breaking his leg in 2021, he’s back atop this season’s standings, looking for a comeback.

“Yesterday went really well for me,” Wier said Sunday. “I won all the qualifiers and then ended up winning the final.”

At the starting line. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)

Sunday marked the final day of races before the tour heads to Horseshoe Valley in Barrie for the season finale next week.

A $10,000 purse is up for grabs and officials say each event brings up to $1.5 million in economic activity for the host city.

This weekend was its first time back in Kitchener in five years.

“It’s awesome. They set it up great here, the hospitality is wonderful and it’s just a great experience,” spectator Kristen Burns said.