A toddler was found safe after the car she was in was stolen from a gas station in Fergus on Christmas Day.

Police said the incident happened around 7 p.m. at a pump on St. David Street North.

The mother of the girl was in the store when the man entered the unlocked, running car.

Police said the child was still in her car seat when the suspect got away in the north direction on Highway 6.

Ontario Provincial Police found the vehicle abandoned on the highway at Sideroad 19.

Police said the toddler was still in the car and unharmed.

The suspect remains at large.

Video surveillance shows the suspect wearing a black coat over a grey jacket, light-coloured pants, black with white running shoes, and a grey beanie-style, Puma toque.

Police said a second suspect, and unknown accomplice also assisted the suspect. They were seen driving a white passenger vehicle similar to that of a Kia Soul.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.