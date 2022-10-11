ToastyToes Waterloo Region launches 2022 fundraising campaign

ToastyToes Waterloo Region has launched its 2022 fundraising campaign aimed at raising money to help buy socks for people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness.

The money is shared with local organizations who buy the new socks.

“Socks are the most requested item in shelters across the region,” said campaign founder Sharon Gilroy-Dreher, in a release.

The campaign raises money and has not collected physical socks since 2019.

Monetary donations can be made online through the ToastyToes fund page with the Waterloo Region Community Foundation.

The ToastyToes campaign began in 2013 and has raised over $117,000 since then.

This year’s campaign runs until Dec. 10.