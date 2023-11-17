Tis’ the season for Christmas markets in Waterloo Region: A guide to holiday shopping

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and that means festive holiday shopping is top of mind for many.

Here is a list of Christmas markets you can hit up in Waterloo Region for unique gifts for your loved ones that support local artisans.

KITCHENER

Nov. 22 to Dec. 31, 10 to 8 p.m. (Tuesday to Friday), 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Saturday to Sunday)

Square Peg, 220 King St. W., Kitchener

Support the KW maker community and discover unique gifts for friends, family, or yourself. Enjoy shopping, a photo booth and more! Admission is free.

Saturday, Nov. 25, 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Rockway Centre, 1405 King St. E., Kitchener

Celebrate the holidays at The Rockway Christmas Market with something for everyone – many local vendors, a bake sale, door prizes and so much more! Admission is free.

Saturday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, 10 Huron Rd., Kitchener

Shop carefully curated vendors selling jewelry, fashion, home decor, food, signature teas, wellness products and more. Of course this Diwali celebration won’t be complete without a kids corner with treats and crafts, a photo booth, melodic Bollywood hits and entertaining Bollywood performances! Admission is free.

Saturday Nov. 25 and 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kitchener City Hall, 200 King St. W, Kitchener

Come shop from 70+ local Indigenous creators. Bring your reusable bags, multiple forms of payment, masks and holiday spirit!

Friday, Dec. 1, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Stanley Park Community Centre, 505 Franklin St. N.

The Stanley Park Community Association invites you to shop their holiday market featuring local vendors and homemade artisanal goods. Admission is free.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 9, 16, and 23, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Kitchener Market, 300 King St. E.

Browse a curated selection of artisans from across the region, along with food and drinks from your favourite local restaurants and vendors. This family-friendly event offers classes and workshops for all ages, face painting, song and dance performances, a visit with Santa, and more! Admission is free but some events will have a fee and require registration.

Thursday, Dec. 7 to Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kitchener City Hall Rotunda, Carl Zehr Square, and along King Street in front of Kitchener City Hall, 200 King St. W., Kitchener

This year, it’s bigger and brighter than ever! Come experience all your favourite sights, sounds, and smells of a classic European market, and stay for the tasty treats, outdoor skating, live entertainment, KidsKindl activities, and warm Christmas ambience. Admission is free and all are welcome!

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kitchener City Hall Rotunda, 200 King St. W., Kitchener

Shop sustainably this holiday season at the second annual Eco-Friendly Holiday Market. The market focuses on sustainable consumption and highlights local businesses who align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Admission is free.

WATERLOO

Friday, Nov. 17, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday. Nov. 19, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

RIM Park, Maulife Sportsplex and Healthy Living Centre, 2001 University Ave. E., Waterloo

Festive pots are coming at the pottery sale hosted by the Waterloo Potters’ Workshop. Free to enter, door prizes, and the lovely work of 60 potters to browse.

Thursday, Nov. 30 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Seven Shores Café, 10 Regina St. N, Waterloo

Get a head start on the holidays with local handmade gifts. Vendors range from baked goods to unique crafts.

Dec. 1, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Shops, 115 King St. S, Waterloo

This year Uptown Waterloo is excited to once again present a Holiday Pop-Up Artisan Market. Find gifts carefully created by local artisans.

Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Conrad Grebel University College, 40 Westmount Rd. N., Waterloo

Make a Difference (MAD) Market is a one-day artisan and craft holiday market held at Conrad Grebel University College. Hosted by the Peace and Conflict Studies (PACS) Undergrad Society, all funds collected from participating vendors, the silent auction and suggested $2 entry contribution will be donated to A Better Tent City, Waterloo. Fill your car with family and friends to make a difference while shopping for this holiday season!

Dec. 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CIGI Campus, 67 Erb St. W, Waterloo

K-W’s oldest craft collective is back for the winter market. You can find pottery, yarn, soap textiles, art accessories and much more!

CAMBRIDGE

Nov. 18, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wave Maker Brewery, 639 Laurel St., Preston

Browse the booths of vendors and purchase your holiday gifts locally. Then head on inside the brewery to grab a pint, a snack, and try a spiked peppermint hot chocolate (non-alcoholic available as well).

Every weekend, Nov. 24 to Dec. 17

Fridays 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Gaslight District, 64 Grand Ave. S., Cambridge

Enjoy festive fun and holiday activities throughout the square. Cross a few names off your list as you shop our selection of curated vendors! Santa will be visiting every Saturday and Sunday and there will also be carollers performing. Admission is free.

Sunday, Dec. 3, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Farm League Brewing, 95 Ainslie St. S., Cambridge

Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit as you explore a curated selection of artisanal treasures from talented local makers. There will be unique gifts for sale, live music and family-friendly festive fun.

Saturday Dec. 9, 8 .a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cambridge City Hall, 50 Dickson St., Cambridge

This award winning Christmas market has grown exponentially since its inception in 2012 and this year will offer almost 60 local artisans, crafters and makers. The Cambridge Christmas Market is a favourite shopping destination for unique gifts, seasonal food and a great shopping atmosphere.

AYR

Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Dumfries Community Complex, 2958 Greenfield Rd., Ayr

This is mainly an indoor event with some outdoor spaces available. Santa making an appearance as well as a tarot reader and free henna! Admission is free.

Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Willibald Farm Distillery & Brewery, 1271 Reidsville Rd., Ayr

The winter market is being extended to two weekends. It takes place on the farm. There’s festive shopping options as well as drinks from their pasture bar. They encourage people to bring a food item or monetary donation in support of The Cambridge Food Bank.

ST. JACOBS

Nov. 17, Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Jacobs Farmer’s Market, 878 Weber St. N., Woolwich

Gear up for a twinkling nights, festive delights, and holiday lights. Sip n’ Shop Night Market is a memorable shopping night like no other. There are unique gifts and festive drinks to try.

Saturday, Nov. 25 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Neruda Arts Studio, 8 Spring St., St. Jacobs

If you’re looking for holiday gifts, this is the place to be. You can expect treats and drinks, fair trade, artisan made jewelry, vintage accessories and clothing, and much more!