Tis’ the season for Christmas markets in Waterloo Region: A guide to holiday shopping
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and that means festive holiday shopping is top of mind for many.
Here is a list of Christmas markets you can hit up in Waterloo Region for unique gifts for your loved ones that support local artisans.
KITCHENER
KWFamous Holiday Pop-Up Shoppe
Nov. 22 to Dec. 31, 10 to 8 p.m. (Tuesday to Friday), 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Saturday to Sunday)
Square Peg, 220 King St. W., Kitchener
Support the KW maker community and discover unique gifts for friends, family, or yourself. Enjoy shopping, a photo booth and more! Admission is free.
The Rockway Christmas Market
Saturday, Nov. 25, 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Rockway Centre, 1405 King St. E., Kitchener
Celebrate the holidays at The Rockway Christmas Market with something for everyone – many local vendors, a bake sale, door prizes and so much more! Admission is free.
Bespoke Diwali Marketplace
Saturday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, 10 Huron Rd., Kitchener
Shop carefully curated vendors selling jewelry, fashion, home decor, food, signature teas, wellness products and more. Of course this Diwali celebration won’t be complete without a kids corner with treats and crafts, a photo booth, melodic Bollywood hits and entertaining Bollywood performances! Admission is free.
A Very Merry Indigenous Art Market
Saturday Nov. 25 and 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kitchener City Hall, 200 King St. W, Kitchener
Come shop from 70+ local Indigenous creators. Bring your reusable bags, multiple forms of payment, masks and holiday spirit!
SPCA Holiday Market
Friday, Dec. 1, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Stanley Park Community Centre, 505 Franklin St. N.
The Stanley Park Community Association invites you to shop their holiday market featuring local vendors and homemade artisanal goods. Admission is free.
Winter Artisan Market
Saturday, Dec. 2, 9, 16, and 23, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Kitchener Market, 300 King St. E.
Browse a curated selection of artisans from across the region, along with food and drinks from your favourite local restaurants and vendors. This family-friendly event offers classes and workshops for all ages, face painting, song and dance performances, a visit with Santa, and more! Admission is free but some events will have a fee and require registration.
Christkindl Market
Thursday, Dec. 7 to Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kitchener City Hall Rotunda, Carl Zehr Square, and along King Street in front of Kitchener City Hall, 200 King St. W., Kitchener
This year, it’s bigger and brighter than ever! Come experience all your favourite sights, sounds, and smells of a classic European market, and stay for the tasty treats, outdoor skating, live entertainment, KidsKindl activities, and warm Christmas ambience. Admission is free and all are welcome!
Eco-Friendly Holiday Market
Tuesday, Dec. 19, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Kitchener City Hall Rotunda, 200 King St. W., Kitchener
Shop sustainably this holiday season at the second annual Eco-Friendly Holiday Market. The market focuses on sustainable consumption and highlights local businesses who align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Admission is free.
WATERLOO
Fall Pottery Sale
Friday, Nov. 17, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday. Nov. 19, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
RIM Park, Maulife Sportsplex and Healthy Living Centre, 2001 University Ave. E., Waterloo
Festive pots are coming at the pottery sale hosted by the Waterloo Potters’ Workshop. Free to enter, door prizes, and the lovely work of 60 potters to browse.
Waterloo Merry, Merry Market
Thursday, Nov. 30 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Seven Shores Café, 10 Regina St. N, Waterloo
Get a head start on the holidays with local handmade gifts. Vendors range from baked goods to unique crafts.
The Holiday Pop-Up Artisan Market
Dec. 1, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Shops, 115 King St. S, Waterloo
This year Uptown Waterloo is excited to once again present a Holiday Pop-Up Artisan Market. Find gifts carefully created by local artisans.
Waterloo Make a Difference Holiday Market
Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Conrad Grebel University College, 40 Westmount Rd. N., Waterloo
Make a Difference (MAD) Market is a one-day artisan and craft holiday market held at Conrad Grebel University College. Hosted by the Peace and Conflict Studies (PACS) Undergrad Society, all funds collected from participating vendors, the silent auction and suggested $2 entry contribution will be donated to A Better Tent City, Waterloo. Fill your car with family and friends to make a difference while shopping for this holiday season!
Waterloo Stitch & Kitsch Winter Handmade Market
Dec. 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CIGI Campus, 67 Erb St. W, Waterloo
K-W’s oldest craft collective is back for the winter market. You can find pottery, yarn, soap textiles, art accessories and much more!
CAMBRIDGE
Wave Maker Brewery’s Outdoor Holiday Night Market
Nov. 18, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Wave Maker Brewery, 639 Laurel St., Preston
Browse the booths of vendors and purchase your holiday gifts locally. Then head on inside the brewery to grab a pint, a snack, and try a spiked peppermint hot chocolate (non-alcoholic available as well).
The Gaslight District Christmas Market
Every weekend, Nov. 24 to Dec. 17
Fridays 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Gaslight District, 64 Grand Ave. S., Cambridge
Enjoy festive fun and holiday activities throughout the square. Cross a few names off your list as you shop our selection of curated vendors! Santa will be visiting every Saturday and Sunday and there will also be carollers performing. Admission is free.
Cambridge Holiday Market at Farm League Brewing
Sunday, Dec. 3, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Farm League Brewing, 95 Ainslie St. S., Cambridge
Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit as you explore a curated selection of artisanal treasures from talented local makers. There will be unique gifts for sale, live music and family-friendly festive fun.
Cambridge Christmas Market
Saturday Dec. 9, 8 .a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cambridge City Hall, 50 Dickson St., Cambridge
This award winning Christmas market has grown exponentially since its inception in 2012 and this year will offer almost 60 local artisans, crafters and makers. The Cambridge Christmas Market is a favourite shopping destination for unique gifts, seasonal food and a great shopping atmosphere.
AYR
Brisk Ayr Market
Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
North Dumfries Community Complex, 2958 Greenfield Rd., Ayr
This is mainly an indoor event with some outdoor spaces available. Santa making an appearance as well as a tarot reader and free henna! Admission is free.
Ayr Willibald Winter Marker
Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Willibald Farm Distillery & Brewery, 1271 Reidsville Rd., Ayr
The winter market is being extended to two weekends. It takes place on the farm. There’s festive shopping options as well as drinks from their pasture bar. They encourage people to bring a food item or monetary donation in support of The Cambridge Food Bank.
ST. JACOBS
Sip n’ Shop Night Market
Nov. 17, Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
St. Jacobs Farmer’s Market, 878 Weber St. N., Woolwich
Gear up for a twinkling nights, festive delights, and holiday lights. Sip n’ Shop Night Market is a memorable shopping night like no other. There are unique gifts and festive drinks to try.
St. Jacobs Yule Holiday Market
Saturday, Nov. 25 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Neruda Arts Studio, 8 Spring St., St. Jacobs
If you’re looking for holiday gifts, this is the place to be. You can expect treats and drinks, fair trade, artisan made jewelry, vintage accessories and clothing, and much more!
