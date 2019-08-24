Featured
Three young girls reportedly assaulted by man at bus stop
(August 24, 2019)
Chris Thomson
August 24, 2019
Guelph Police are looking for a male suspect who reportedly assault of three young girls.
The alleged altercation occurred around 10 a.m. at a bus stop on Willow Road when the three youths were approached and assaulted by a man.
Police say the man is described as white, skinny, approximately 5’9, between the ages of 45 and 60, with white or grey short hair, very tan skin, and was wearing a blue t-shirt and dark pants.
He was last seen in the area of Willow and Edinburgh Roads riding a bicycle with at least three bags and a backpack on him.
Anyone with information regarding the incident of the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Guelph Police.